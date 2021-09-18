 BullsInsider - GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Florida A&M
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-18 16:50:00 -0500') }} football

GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Florida A&M

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 18, 2021) – South Florida returns to Raymond James Stadium tonight seeking its first win of the season when it faces Florida A&M and its 100th home win in 25 seasons of football. The game may be streamed on ESPN+. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

USF (0-2) showed signs of improvement in its loss to No. 11 Florida while FAMU (1-1) has only allowed a total of 14 points in two games.

South Florida Bulls
{{ article.author_name }}