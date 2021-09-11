GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 11, 2001) -- South Florida opens its 25th home campaign against the No. 13/11 Florida Gators today in a sold out Raymond James Stadium at 1 p.m. The game may be seen on ABC.



USF (0-1, 0-0 AAC) is 22-2 all-time in home openers but trails in 0-1 in its all-time series with the Gators.

