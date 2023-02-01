Game Chat: South Florida vs. ECU
TAMPA, Fla. (Feb. 1, 2023) -- South Florida aims to end its two-game losing streak and sweep the regular season series with East Carolina tonight in an American Athletic Conference game at the Yuengling Center.
The game is available on ESPNU at 7 p.m. ET.
The last time the two teams met, Tyler Harris and Russel Tchewa combined to score 44 points in the Bulls 81-70 victory at Minges Coliseum.
Tonight will be a very special night at Yuengling Center because USF welcomes back Arthur Jones (1971-74). Jones was the first Black student-athlete in USF history
BULLS NOTES
Tyler Harris is averaging 20.8 points over his last six games (4 three-pointers/game)
Harris ranks sixth in the AAC in scoring (16.8 ppg) and has made 5+ three-pointers in a game 8 times
Harris needs eight three-pointers to set a new AAC career record; 24 for new USF single-season record
Russel Tchewa ranks third in the AAC in rebounding (7.8) and fourth in shooting percentage (61%)
Tchewa has logged four double-doubles in his last 10 games (seven career)
Corey Walker Jr. is averaging 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals over his last three games
USF’s 13 losses this year are by a combined 77 points (5.9 ppg) - seven games (4 AAC) by four points or less