Game Chat: South Florida vs. Dartmouth
TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 16, 2022) -- South Florida begins a three-game homestand, that will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule, tonight when it hosts Dartmouth at 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
The Bulls (4-6), are coming off a thrilling 72-69 win at Northern Iowa on Monday, which saw Tyler Harris hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The win marked the Bulls’ fourth in five games.
Dartmouth (4-8) is coming off a 67-59 defeat at Boston University Tuesday.
-- USF has won four of its last five games - scored 70+ points in each win
-- USF is shooting 43 percent (24-of-56) beyond the arc in its last two games
-- Harris is shooting 43 percent (23-of-53) from downtown over the last six games
-- Russel Tchewa is shooting 72 percent (36-of-50) from the field in the last eight games (80 percent in the last four games)