TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 16, 2022) -- South Florida begins a three-game homestand, that will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule, tonight when it hosts Dartmouth at 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Bulls (4-6), are coming off a thrilling 72-69 win at Northern Iowa on Monday, which saw Tyler Harris hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The win marked the Bulls’ fourth in five games.

Dartmouth (4-8) is coming off a 67-59 defeat at Boston University Tuesday.



