 Game Chat: South Florida vs. Cincinnati
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-09 16:50:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Game Chat: South Florida vs. Cincinnati

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 9, 2022) -- South Florida aims for a momentum building victory when it faces Cincinnati tonight in an American Athletic Conference game at the Yuengling Center. The game may be viewed on ESPN+.

The Bulls (7-14, 2-7 AAC) posted a 52-49 win over Temple on Monday thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer by Javon Greene with 20-seconds left and a great defensive stop by Jamir Chaplin in the games final seconds.

Cincinnati (15-7, 5-4 AAC) is looking to get back to its winning ways. The Bearcats have lost two of their last three games after going on a three-game winning streak.

Join our premium game chat by clicking HERE

RELATED: What to watch for: USF vs. Cincinnati

Analysis on how UC guard David DeJulius gets open shots


South Florida Bulls, USF
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}