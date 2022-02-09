Game Chat: South Florida vs. Cincinnati

TAMPA, Fla., (Feb. 9, 2022) -- South Florida aims for a momentum building victory when it faces Cincinnati tonight in an American Athletic Conference game at the Yuengling Center. The game may be viewed on ESPN+.

The Bulls (7-14, 2-7 AAC) posted a 52-49 win over Temple on Monday thanks to a go-ahead three-pointer by Javon Greene with 20-seconds left and a great defensive stop by Jamir Chaplin in the games final seconds.

Cincinnati (15-7, 5-4 AAC) is looking to get back to its winning ways. The Bearcats have lost two of their last three games after going on a three-game winning streak.

