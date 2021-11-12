GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Cincinnati
TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 13, 2021) – South Florida plays its final home game of the 2021 season when it faces No. 2-ranked Cincinnati today. The game may be watched on ESPNU2. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m.
USF (2-7, 1-4 American) is looking to finish its home slate strong on senior night against the highest ranked team the Bulls have played in Raymond James Stadium.
The Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American) are seeking their fourth straight win against the Bulls.
Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.
Not a subscriber?
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.
You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.