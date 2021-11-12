 BullsInsider - GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Cincinnati
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 15:50:00 -0600') }} football Edit

GAME CHAT: South Florida vs. Cincinnati

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 13, 2021) – South Florida plays its final home game of the 2021 season when it faces No. 2-ranked Cincinnati today. The game may be watched on ESPNU2. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m.

USF (2-7, 1-4 American) is looking to finish its home slate strong on senior night against the highest ranked team the Bulls have played in Raymond James Stadium.

The Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American) are seeking their fourth straight win against the Bulls.

Join our premium game chat with other Bulls fans by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber?

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive basketball, football and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial of premium access to BullsInsider.com with promo code Bulls60.

You will not be charged until 60 days after sign up. Use promo code Bulls60.

South Florida Bulls, USF
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}