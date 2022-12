TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 1, 2022) -- South Florida closes out its three-game homestand tonight when it hosts Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. at Yuengling Center. Tonight's game marks the first-ever game between the two programs.

The Bulls (2-6), look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Massachusetts.

In USF’s last four games, guard Tyler Harris is averaging 18.3 points.

