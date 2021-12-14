Game Chat: South Florida vs. Austin Peay

TAMPA, Fla., (Dec. 14, 2021) -- Concluding its two-game homestand, South Florida hosts Austin Peay State University today at 7 p.m. at the Yuengling Center.

In its first action since Dec. 3, USF attempts to snap a two-game losing streak (Boston College and SC State). After tonight's game the Bulls won't play at the Yuengling Center again until Dec. 29 against Mississippi Valley State.



Austin Peay enters tonight's contest with an overall record of 4-4 and is coming off an 84-91 loss at North Florida on Saturday. The Govs are 2-4 on the road this season but are averaging 73.8 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

