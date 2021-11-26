GAME CHAT: South Florida at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla., (Nov. 26, 2021) – South Florida and UCF renew the War on I-4 rivalry this afternoon with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPN) at the Bounce House in Orlando.

In this final game of the 2021 regular season, the Bulls look to end a four-game losing string in the War on I-4, an eight game road conference losing skid and an 11-game road losing streak dating to an Oct. 26, 2019 win at ECU.

The Bulls are 3-3 all-time at UCF, but have lost in their last two trips, including an epic 49-42 loss in 2017 with both teams ranked in the Top 25 that stood as one of the best games in college football that season.

These two teams have combined for 79 or more points (with both teams scoring 30+) in three of the last five meetings, with at least one team scoring 34 or more points in each of the last six.





