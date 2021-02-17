BullsInsider - Game Chat: South Florida at UCF

Game Chat: South Florida at UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. (FEB. 17, 2021) -- South Florida begins a four-game road trip tonight at UCF for the second round of the War On I-4.
USF (7-7, 3-5) has lost two in a row and three of its last four, including the most recent home defeat to Tulane, 62-59. South Florida had 32-days off between games, winning at ECU on Jan. 9 before COVID-19 protocols took over and next played against Houston on Feb. 10.
UCF (6-11, 4-10), meanwhile, recently lost to Cincinnati on the road by just one point, 69-68, but defeated Tulane 53-49 on Feb. 12, the its last game at Addition Financial Arena.
South Florida leads the all-time series 24-18. The Bulls have won the last two contests in the series, including a 68-61 victory earlier this season in Tampa.
USF will be attempting to break two long streaks when the Bulls face UCF on Wednesday in Orlando. USF will be in search of its first win in Orlando since 2014 when the Bulls defeated UCF 79-78 in overtime. In addition, USF is attempting to win three straight over UCF since earning consecutive victories in 2000, 2002 and 2007.