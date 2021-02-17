BullsInsider - Game Chat: South Florida at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (FEB. 17, 2021) -- South Florida begins a four-game road trip tonight at UCF for the second round of the War On I-4.

USF (7-7, 3-5) has lost two in a row and three of its last four, including the most recent home defeat to Tulane, 62-59. South Florida had 32-days off between games, winning at ECU on Jan. 9 before COVID-19 protocols took over and next played against Houston on Feb. 10.

UCF (6-11, 4-10), meanwhile, recently lost to Cincinnati on the road by just one point, 69-68, but defeated Tulane 53-49 on Feb. 12, the its last game at Addition Financial Arena.

South Florida leads the all-time series 24-18. The Bulls have won the last two contests in the series, including a 68-61 victory earlier this season in Tampa.



