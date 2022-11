South Florida (1-9; 0-6 American), still looking for its first American Athletic Conference win of the season, faces Tulsa (3-7; 1-5 American) tonight in a game of two teams looking to snap losing streaks.

USF has dropped its last eight games and its last 11 conference games dating back to an Oct. 23, 2021 victory over Temple at Raymond James Stadium.

Tulsa has lost three straight games, last tasting victory Oct. 21.

