South Florida (1-7, 0-4 AAC) faces Temple (2-6, 0-4 AAC) Saturday in Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 2:00pm on ESPN+.

The Bulls, who haven’t defeated an FBS opponent since stomping the Owls 34-14 last season, will be playing their second consecutive road game, and the sixth of its last seven games away from Tampa.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports