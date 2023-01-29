TAMPA, Fla., (Jan.29, 2023) – South Florida visits Southern Methodist today for its second consecutive road game and for the first of two meetings with the Mustangs this season. SMU comes to Tampa for the rematch on Feb. 25.

USF erased a 10-point second half deficit to Temple Wednesday night but fell on the road in overtime 79-76. The Bulls are 2-2 in their last four outings.

SMU fell at Memphis 99-84 on Thursday. It was the Mustangs sixth loss in their last seven games.



Jan 26, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Zach Nutall (10) drives to the basket as Memphis Tigers forward DeAndre Williams (12) defends during the second half at FedExForum. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and how to watch for USF at SMU: Quick Facts Matchup: USF (9-12; 2-6 AAC) vs. SMU (7-14; 2-6) Date: January 29 Time: 4 p.m. ET Location: Dallas, TX | Moody Coliseum Watch: ESPNU Radio: 102.5 The Strike HD-2 & Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn) History: USF is 6-13 all-time vs. SMU and is 3-7 in the last ten matchups. The Mustangs swept the regular season series last season. The Opponent: Rob Lanier is in his first season as head coach at SMU. The Mustangs return one starter, Zach Nutall, from the 2021-22 team that finished 24-9.

