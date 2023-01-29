Game Chat: South Florida at SMU
TAMPA, Fla., (Jan.29, 2023) – South Florida visits Southern Methodist today for its second consecutive road game and for the first of two meetings with the Mustangs this season. SMU comes to Tampa for the rematch on Feb. 25.
USF erased a 10-point second half deficit to Temple Wednesday night but fell on the road in overtime 79-76. The Bulls are 2-2 in their last four outings.
SMU fell at Memphis 99-84 on Thursday. It was the Mustangs sixth loss in their last seven games.
BullsInsider.com has your quick facts and how to watch for USF at SMU:
Quick Facts
Matchup: USF (9-12; 2-6 AAC) vs. SMU (7-14; 2-6)
Date: January 29
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Dallas, TX | Moody Coliseum
Watch: ESPNU
Radio: 102.5 The Strike HD-2 & Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn)
History: USF is 6-13 all-time vs. SMU and is 3-7 in the last ten matchups. The Mustangs swept the regular season series last season.
The Opponent: Rob Lanier is in his first season as head coach at SMU. The Mustangs return one starter, Zach Nutall, from the 2021-22 team that finished 24-9.
USF NOTES
Tyler Harris leads the Bulls in scoring, 16.5 points per game, which ranks seventh in the AAC. He posted the first 30-point game for a USF Bull since David Collins (31) vs. Stony Brook on March 20, 2019 and is the first Bull with a pair of 30-point games in a season since Corey Allen Jr. (2014-15).
Harris needs 13 more three-pointers to set a new AAC career record (265 – Christian Vital, UConn, 2016-20) and 29 more threes to set a new USF single-season record (88 – Derrick Sharp, 1991-92). Harris has made five or more three-pointers seven times this season.
Jamir Chaplin scored a career-high 17 points at SMU last season.
South Florida forward Corey Walker Jr. tallied season highs in points (8), rebounds (8), assists (3) and steals (3) at Temple.
Keyshawn Bryant scored a season-high 21 points off the bench in Wednesday’s OT loss at Temple.
Russel Tchewa ranks third in the AAC in rebounding (7.7) and fourth in shooting percentage (61%).
USF’s 12 losses this year have come by a combined 75 points (6.3 ppg) - six games by four or less.