South Florida faces off against Northern Iowa for the first time in program history tonight at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The game is available on ESPN+.

The Bulls (3-6) are back in action after ten days off following a 79-59 home victory over Charleston Southern on Dec. 2. Despite a 1-4 start to the season, South Florida has won three of its last four, and is playing its second true road game of the season against the Panthers tonight.

UNI (3-6) is on a two-game losing streak and has lost three of its last four games.



Read our game preview HERE.

To join the conversation with other Bulls fans click HERE.