South Florida (1-4, 0-1 AAC) takes on No. 24 Cincinnati (4-1, 1-0) ACC today at a sold-out Nippert Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

It is homecoming for the two-time defending American Athletic Conference champion Bearcats and it is the Bulls’ fourth consecutive game away from Raymond James Stadium.

USF has its work cut out for it today. UC has won 29 consecutive games at Nippert Stadium, which is the second-longest home win streak in the country behind Clemson (37). The Bearcats have won 17 straight games against AAC opponents.

