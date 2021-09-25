GAME CHAT: South Florida at No. 15 BYU
South Florida is on the road for its second away game of the season tonight as the Bulls take on No. 15 Brigham Young tonight in Provo, Utah.
USF (1-2) hasn't defeated a ranked team since 2016 and if they accomplish that feat tonight they will do it without running back Darrian Felix who did not travel with the team.
BYU (3-0) has defeated three consecutive Pac-12 teams.
