Game Chat: South Florida at No. 10 Houston

Following a blowout win last weekend, the South Florida men’s basketball program returns to action tonight against No. 10 Houston at the Fertitta Center at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Bulls enter tonight’s game after a 75-51 victory over UCF on Saturday night in round one of the War On I-4. With the win USF improved to 1-3 in American Athletic Conference play.

The Cougars have the nation’s third longest active home winning streak with 34 consecutive victories inside the Fertitta Center. Houston is 53-3 all-time in the facility’s history.

