South Florida (1-6, 0-3 AAC) and Houston (4-3, 2-1 AAC) meet for the final time as members of the American Athletic Conference today at noon ET at TDECU Stadium. The game may be seen on ESPN2.

The Bulls will look to snap a six-game losing skid to the Cougars that dates to a 32-14 Bulls win at Houston in 2002 when the Bulls were in their second season as an FBS Independent, and a 15-game road losing streak that dates to a 45-20 victory at ECU on Oct. 28, 2019.

