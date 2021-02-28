BullsInsider - GAME Chat: South Florida at Houston

GAME Chat: South Florida at Houston
South Florida plays its final game in February when it faces No. 12/10 Houston at the Fertitta Center.
USF and Houston meet for the 34th time in school history when the two teams battle on Sunday. The Cougars own an 21-12 lead and have won eight straight in the all-time series that dates back to the 1976-77 season.
The last time the Bulls defeated the Cougars was on Jan. 23, 2016 in Houston.
To join our premium game chat click HERE
-- USF is seeking its first win over an Associated Press Top 25 team since defeating Louisville in 2012.
-- Justin Brown is shooting 46.2 percent (6-for-13) from down town over his last three games.
-- Brown enters play Sunday against Houston ranked sixth all-time at USF in games played and will move into a tie for fourth place should he appear in the game.
-- David Collins moved up to seventh place on the USF all-time scoring list with 1,481 career points.
-- A win at Houston would register the most road wins in conference play since joining The American prior to the 2013-14 season.