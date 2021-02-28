 BullsInsider - GAME Chat: South Florida at Houston
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-28 14:31:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GAME Chat: South Florida at Houston

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Senior Writer
@RussHoops

South Florida plays its final game in February when it faces No. 12/10 Houston at the Fertitta Center.

USF and Houston meet for the 34th time in school history when the two teams battle on Sunday. The Cougars own an 21-12 lead and have won eight straight in the all-time series that dates back to the 1976-77 season.

The last time the Bulls defeated the Cougars was on Jan. 23, 2016 in Houston.

Feb 27, 2019: Houston guard Dejon Jarreau dunks the ball during the second half East Carolina Pirates at Minges Coliseum.
Feb 27, 2019: Houston guard Dejon Jarreau dunks the ball during the second half East Carolina Pirates at Minges Coliseum. (Photo by: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

-- USF is seeking its first win over an Associated Press Top 25 team since defeating Louisville in 2012.

-- Justin Brown is shooting 46.2 percent (6-for-13) from down town over his last three games.

-- Brown enters play Sunday against Houston ranked sixth all-time at USF in games played and will move into a tie for fourth place should he appear in the game.

-- David Collins moved up to seventh place on the USF all-time scoring list with 1,481 career points.

-- A win at Houston would register the most road wins in conference play since joining The American prior to the 2013-14 season.


{{ article.author_name }}