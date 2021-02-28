BullsInsider - GAME Chat: South Florida at Houston

South Florida plays its final game in February when it faces No. 12/10 Houston at the Fertitta Center.

USF and Houston meet for the 34th time in school history when the two teams battle on Sunday. The Cougars own an 21-12 lead and have won eight straight in the all-time series that dates back to the 1976-77 season.

The last time the Bulls defeated the Cougars was on Jan. 23, 2016 in Houston.