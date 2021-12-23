Game Chat: South Florida at Hawaii

South Florida faces tournament host Hawai’i Thursday evening in the consolation bracket at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. HST (12:30 a.m. ET) at the Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The contest will be broadcast on ESPN2.

USF dropped a 54-39 decision to BYU Wednesday night and Hawai’I suffered a 68-54 loss to Vanderbilt despite a career high 21-points from sophomore guard Noel Coleman.

The Bulls and the Rainbow Warriors face each other for the first time.

