GAME CHAT: South Florida at ECU
South Florida attempts to win its second consecutive game tonight in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPN in Greenville, N.C., when it faces East Carolina in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. (ET).
USF (2-5, 1-2 American) is undefeated at ECU (3-4, 1-2 American) in a series that dates back to 2002 and features a combined scoring average of nearly 60 points per contest.
Following a dominating 34-14 win over Temple that ended a string of 13 conference losses, USF sets its sights on ending another streak as the Bulls look for their first conference road win since 2019
