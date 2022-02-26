 Game Chat: South Florida at Cincinnati
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-26 17:35:11 -0600') }} basketball

Game Chat: South Florida at Cincinnati

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

South Florida (7-20, 2-13 AAC) and Cincinnati (17-11, 7-8 AAC) meet for the second time this season tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The game may be seen on ESPN+.

Both teams are looking to end a losing streak tonight.

The Bulls haven't won since Feb. 7. The Bearcats, who have lost two games in a row, defeated the Bulls 70-59 on Feb. 9 in the Yuengling Center. That game started a six game losing streak for USF.


USF Bulls Basketball South Florida
Dec 6, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of Fifth Third Arena. (Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

If you missed our What To Watch For game preview CLICK HERE.

To join our premium chat with other Bulls fans click HERE.

-- Russel Tchewa scored a career high 18 points at ECU Wednesday and is averaging 11.9 ppg over his last eight games.

-- Serrel Smith Jr. set new season scoring highs (17 & 18) in back-to-back games last week.

-- USF ranks 51st in the NCAA in scoring defense (64.8 ppg) - second in The American.

-- Caleb Murphy leads USF in scoring (11.4) and assists (3.1)

-- South Florida has dropped 14 of its last 16 games overall dating back to December 25th.

