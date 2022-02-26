Game Chat: South Florida at Cincinnati
South Florida (7-20, 2-13 AAC) and Cincinnati (17-11, 7-8 AAC) meet for the second time this season tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The game may be seen on ESPN+.
Both teams are looking to end a losing streak tonight.
The Bulls haven't won since Feb. 7. The Bearcats, who have lost two games in a row, defeated the Bulls 70-59 on Feb. 9 in the Yuengling Center. That game started a six game losing streak for USF.
-- Russel Tchewa scored a career high 18 points at ECU Wednesday and is averaging 11.9 ppg over his last eight games.
-- Serrel Smith Jr. set new season scoring highs (17 & 18) in back-to-back games last week.
-- USF ranks 51st in the NCAA in scoring defense (64.8 ppg) - second in The American.
-- Caleb Murphy leads USF in scoring (11.4) and assists (3.1)
-- South Florida has dropped 14 of its last 16 games overall dating back to December 25th.