Game Chat: South Florida at Cincinnati

South Florida (7-20, 2-13 AAC) and Cincinnati (17-11, 7-8 AAC) meet for the second time this season tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena. The game may be seen on ESPN+.



Both teams are looking to end a losing streak tonight.



The Bulls haven't won since Feb. 7. The Bearcats, who have lost two games in a row, defeated the Bulls 70-59 on Feb. 9 in the Yuengling Center. That game started a six game losing streak for USF.



