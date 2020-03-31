Gadsden interested in USF visit with new staff
One thing that Jeff Scott and his staff have clearly made a focal point in their recruiting in the four months on campus at USF is size at the receiver position. An early target for the 2021 class...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news