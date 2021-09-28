From walk-on to scholarship: Q&A with South Florida senior Mark Calleja

In part two of our feature on Calleja he tells us how what a typical day is like for him, what advice he would give to someone who was considering trying out to be a walk-on, getting financial aid, whether or not he lives with his teammates and more.

In part one of our exclusive feature on Calleja the 6-foot-2 guard told BullsInsider.com about going from being a prolific high school scorer – he finished his Hudson (FL) High School career with 1,497 points and 509 rebounds – to trying out to become a walk-on at USF, his first interaction with Gregory and more.

Break down what a typical day is like, for you. Like during the season, from the time you wake up until you hit the sack at night.

It really depends on my first class. So, I'll just give you my freshman year. I had class at 8 a.m. Everyone has to report over 30-minutes before your first class. I'd drive across campus, or walk, whatever I chose that day, and meet over at Champs, where all the athletes eat breakfast, with some of the guys that also had 8 a.m. classes. I had to be there before 7:30. I'd eat breakfast and go to class. After class, I usually had, like, an hour to spare so, I’d show up to the gym, get treatment, stretch, whatever and then maybe grab a snack at the gym and then get on the court. If it was in-season, so we'd have a game [coming up] I’d probably get on the court a little earlier than everyone else with a couple other guys. Go through the plays, run through practice, finished practice. I’d usually lift after practice with [former S&C Coach Zach] Houghton and go back home and do homework and then go to bed. That's pretty much my every day.

As a walk-on did you have access to the academic support people like the scholarship players do?

Yeah. That is one of the really good things too. When I made the team they introduced me over there. I got to get activated with my classes and talk to them about what classes I'm taking. If any of my grades were like kind of dropping or whatever, I would have to go to study hall and work on them. But, I mean, I didn't really need to go too much. My first year is really the only time I was really over there that much. And, of course, meeting with the guidance counselors and setting up my schedule and making sure it fits with the engineering program that I'm in with the basketball schedule. That has been a real big help with Academic Team through athletics. Tutors and stuff are offered, but I never took advantage of it. I don't want to sound cocky, but just I never used them.

College is expensive, you weren’t on an athletic scholarship until this semester, did you receive other types of financial aid?

Yeah, so I had academic scholarships with Bright Futures. That helped me pay for my tuition and they helped me out with meals that were allowed through the team. So, of course, I was allowed to receive those and like per diems through the team and compliance. But I had to pay everything else out of pocket like, rent and stuff.

What advice would you give to someone that was considering trying out to be a basketball walk-on?

I would say you’ve got to really love basketball, one. And, two, you’ve got to work really hard. People want to say ‘I’m on the basketball team' or 'I play basketball here,’ but after a while, if that's your only reason and purpose to do that you're going to quit before you even start. Because it's, much more than that. You actually have to love the sport and have love for the team and the guys and actually want to win. I remember BG would yell at me and Ron [Lubin another walk-on in Calleja’s freshman season] for messing up a play. It would make us feel like, we’ve got to pick it up too because we’re as much a part of the team as any other guy. You know, it was a really big help from BG, in that situation to making us feel acclimated to the team and not just, that we're here just to practice, quote, unquote. It was a really big help. Holding us accountable. I mean, he'll let you know when you mess up. Especially if you're new. Another thing I would say, if you're going to walk-on, is you gotta have high character and just come every day with a good mindset.

Were you staying in The Malibu apartment, building that that the scholarship players were at?

I don't live with them.

Are you moving there now?

I will not move in there now, actually, because I already signed my lease. I signed it back in February. And that was one of the things that I talked to them about. They asked me if I wanted to move in. I said, I'm okay to move in. It was mid-season and it just kind of never happened. Then I re-signed my lease somewhere else. I'm already locked in and I can't get out of it for another year. BG talked to me about it too. Like, if I ever need to move to The Malibu, if it helps me, he’ll help me out and get me into a room. But it's never been a need for me. I stay connected with the guys pretty well and I'm over there decent amount anyway.

Last question. Looking back to your freshman year, when and how did your family find out you made the team?

I called them right after it happened. They didn't know. I was talking to Wagers and BG. I think they didn't want to tell them just because they don't want to ruin the surprise. When I called them they were excited and they congratulated me.

