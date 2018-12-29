TAMPA, Fla. Dec. 29, 2018 – Following South Florida’s (10-2) win over Fairleigh Dickinson (5-7) USF head coach Brian Gregory met with the media.

The Bulls wrapped up their non-conference schedule on a six game winning streak, marking the first time USF has won six consecutive games since the 2007-08 season. The Bulls also equaled last season’s overall win total and became just the sixth men’s basketball team in school history to win 10 of its first 12 games.