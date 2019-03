TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida head coach Brian Gregory, plus players David Collins and Alexis Yetna, met with the media following the Bulls 66-57 win over Utah Valley in the second round of the CBI Tournament Monday night in Yuengling Center.

Yetna had a game high 18 points in the win and Collins added 17 points for USF.

Watch the full press conferences in the media players below.