From The Locker Room: South Florida 58 Hampton 52

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 24, 2021) -- South Florida men's basketball coach Brian Gregory, forwards Jamir Chaplin and Jake Boggs met with the media following the Bulls win over Hampton Wednesday night at the Yuengling Center.



Caleb Murphy led USF (3-2) with 12 points and Javon Green added 10 points on five shots. Greene also had five rebounds, a team high four assists and a game high six steals. Boggs grabbed a game high eight rebounds and Chaplin pulled down seven boards.



You may watch the full press conferences in the media players below

