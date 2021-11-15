 BullsInsider - From The Locker Room: South Florida 56 NC A&T 54
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-15 21:09:59 -0600') }} basketball Edit

From The Locker Room: South Florida 56 NC A&T 54

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Managing Editor
@RussHoops

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 15, 2021) -- South Florida men's basketball coach Brian Gregory, guards Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy met with the media following the Bulls thrilling comeback victory over North Carolina A&T Monday night at Yuengling Center.

Murphy scored 12 points and added six assists plus three steals for USF (2-1). While Greene scored nine pointsl and grabbed eight rebounds. Greene hit a corner three off a Murphy assist with 12 seconds to play to provide the Bulls' margin of victory.

You may watch the full press conferences in the media players below

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}