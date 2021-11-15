From The Locker Room: South Florida 56 NC A&T 54

TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 15, 2021) -- South Florida men's basketball coach Brian Gregory, guards Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy met with the media following the Bulls thrilling comeback victory over North Carolina A&T Monday night at Yuengling Center.

Murphy scored 12 points and added six assists plus three steals for USF (2-1). While Greene scored nine pointsl and grabbed eight rebounds. Greene hit a corner three off a Murphy assist with 12 seconds to play to provide the Bulls' margin of victory.



You may watch the full press conferences in the media players below

