TAMPA, Fla., (Nov. 19, 2021) -- South Florida men's basketball coach Brian Gregory, guards Javon Greene and Caleb Murphy met with the media following the Bulls loss to No. 21 Auburn Friday night at Amalie Arena.



Murphy scored a game high 19 points and added six rebounds and four assists for USF (2-2). Greene added 15 points.



You may watch the full press conferences in the media players below