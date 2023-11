South Florida (4-5; 2-3 AAC) head coach Alex Golesh and select players met with the media following the Bulls loss to Memphis (7-2; 4-1 AAC) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Byrum Brown threw for 357-yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in the loss. He also rushed for 100-yards on 23 carries. Wide receiver Sean Atkins had nine catches for 89 yards, both team highs, and a touchdown. Atkins also rushed twice for 34-yards.



(Skip ahead to the 7:15 mark of the video)