South Florida (4-4; 2-2 AAC) head coach Alex Golesh and select players met with the media following the Bulls victory over Connecticut (1-6) at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, CT.

Nay'Quan Wright rushed for 186-yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns. It is his second consecutive 100-yard game.

(Skip ahead to the 30:00 mark of the video)