ORLANDO, Fla., (Nov. 26, 2021) -- South Florida football coach Jeff Scott met with the media following USF's 17-13 loss to UCF in Orlando at the Bounce House.

It’s a great time to SUBSCRIBE to Bulls Insider! Sign up NOW and pay just $20.21 for the first year of an annual subscription!

That is less than $2 per month over the next year!

CLICK HERE AND USE PROMO CODE RIVALS2021