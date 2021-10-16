Friday Five: Tulsa Week

It has been a tough season for the University of South Florida Bulls. They’ve posted a 1-4 record, but all of those losses came against teams ranked in the top 25. For a program that has been rebuilding, it has been a lot to ask. Now, they return to the field after a week off to recover. They’ve got some guys back from injury and this week’s opponent is a much better matchup than the others they’ve faced this season. No win is guaranteed and the Bulls are eight point underdogs at home, but this game is very winnable. Here’s what they need to do for the win.

1. Air it out. USF quarterback Timmy McClain has thrown just two interceptions all season and the Hurricane are averaging just one pick a game. Further, Tulsa ranks 125th in the nation in allowing plays over ten yards, and 76 of those were passing plays. Only two other teams in the nation have allowed more big plays against the pass.

2. Pick some picks. Tulsa quarterback, Davis Brin, has eight touchdown passes this season, but also has thrown eight interceptions. The Bulls have only four on the season, but they have played a lot of strong run teams and Tulsa prefers to pass. If the USF defense can pull down two or three interceptions, the Hurricane offense will be in a bad place.

3. Play clean football. Up until the last game, the Bulls had not been a high penalized team. Even with the eight penalties they were called for against SMU, they have just 24 on the season, ranking them 52nd. Way down at 126th is Tulsa. The Hurricane have 55 penalties for an average loss of 88 penalty yards per game. This is a huge potential advantage for USF, who will be playing at home. Penalties can end momentum and that can affect crowd participation. If they play clean and capitalize on Tulsa’s penalties, this is another way to win.

4. Establish the run. Tulsa is much stronger on defense against the run (68th) versus the pass (119th). They need to avoid the temptation to throw more in an attempt to exploit a defensive weakness. The run sets up the pass and keeps the defense honest. And, as it turns out, USF’s got enough going in both aspects of the offense to move the chains. Run, pass, rinse, repeat.

5. Play to win. This is one of those old worn out clichés but it fits the Bulls of today. The players and the fans need this win. It’s not about turning some magical corner, but a measuring stick demonstrating progress to all stakeholders. The coaching staff can’t be conservative. They must call the game as if they haven’t beaten an FBS opponent in two seasons. Fourth down conversions, trick plays, deep passes, and all the rest. Call an aggressive play book and this game ends the losing streak.