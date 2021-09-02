Friday Five: NC State Week

The University of South Florida Bulls will open up their 2021 campaign with a rare road game against an ACC foe, North Carolina State University on Thursday night. The Wolfpack hold a 2-1 edge over the Bulls in the all-time series, but according to USF head coach Jeff Scott , this might be the best team that NC State’s Dave Doeren has put together. In looking at the matchup, NC State seems to excel in some of the areas the Bulls have been vulnerable in the past. They are 19 point underdogs on the road, but upsets happen and there’s reason to believe that, given the right circumstances, USF can start the season with a win. Here’s your special Thursday edition of the Friday Five and what they need to do to get the win.

1. Stop the run. This may sound like a generic goal that every team should have in every game. But, as defensive coordinator, Glenn Spencer has noted on several occasions, NC State has big backs, and they are capable of running through a defense. Ricky Person Jr. (6-1, 222 lbs) and Zonovan Knight (5-11, 210 lbs) will alternate to provide the power run. Jordan Houston (5-10, 190), no small guy himself, will provide the speed. It’s a great combination of power and speed and exactly the kind of offense that USF has struggled with in the past. However, if they can reduce the effectiveness of the run, they’ll take away one of the Wolfpack’s best tools.

2. Sack the quarterback. Stopping the run will force NC State to pass and they have a first rate passer in Devin Leary. What they also have, is a propensity to allow their quarterback to get sacked. Last season, the Wolfpack ranked 119th in the nation in sacks allowed, giving up 32 sacks in 12 games. There’s no better way to get into the head of a good quarterback than showing him the stars on a nice Thursday evening. Not only will the sacks affect Leary’s performance, they can lead to other advantageous things, like turnovers and drive ending losses in yardage.

3. Spread the defense. A lot has been said and written about NC State’s great linebacking corps. The trio of Payton Wilson, Isaiah Moore, and Drake Thomas can own the middle of the field. As it turns out for the Bulls, they can have it. The Bulls have great depth and considerable speed at wide receiver. They’ll need to use the slot and tight ends in the passing game to keep the Wolfpack cautious, but they can use their depth and speed at the receiver position to take big shots down the field, some of which just might find the end zone.

4. Limit big plays. This game will be the first game full of fans for NC State since the pandemic began. The energy in the stadium will be electric. It will be loud and the fans will be fully engaged from kickoff. The Bulls have played in front of plenty of energetic crowds, but it has been a while for them and for NC State fans. USF cannot allow the Wolfpack to get big plays early in the game. They will need to do everything they can to take the fans out of the game, because just as the fans are at their peak excitement to see their team play in person, the Wolfpack players will certainly be feeding off that energy, and they have the tools to blow out an opponent who loses their footing. Don’t give them a reason to cheer and they won’t.

5. Play to win. Again, this sounds like a generic and obvious thing to write. But, long-term observers of this football program clearly know the difference between playing to win and playing to not lose. They must be aggressive in every aspect of this game, being nearly three touchdown underdogs, if they expect to win, and they shouldn’t be playing games they don’t expect to win. Air the ball out on defense. Don’t kick long field goals. Take chances on conversions. They don’t need to play with desperation, but with confidence that they will be not be passing up opportunities to score, simply because it is risky. As has been noted above, the Wolfpack have exactly the kind of offense that USF has long struggled to contain. But, who better than to get big time upsets than your USF Bulls?





Join the conversation here!