Friday Five: FAMU Week

The University of South Florida Bulls host the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Rattlers on Saturday. The Bulls will look to improve on their 0-2 start against the 1-1 Rattlers. Week three’s opponent finds USF at home against a team they should have many advantages over. Putting one in the win column will be big for the Bulls. Here’s what they need to do to win.





1. Pick and stick with a quarterback. The quarterback battle that has been going on between Cade Fortin and Timmy McClain hasn’t helped the team and certainly hasn’t helped the quarterbacks. FAMU presents a rare opportunity for the team to run the offense enough to get one quarterback cooking. McClain has quickly become a fan favorite, but that doesn’t mean he’ll get the start. Whomever the staff chooses, they need to give him the entire game to show them that he can win when he’s not constantly waiting for the hook to pull him out.

2. Throw the ball. In both of FAMU’s games, they have given up over 200 yards passing. In contrast, they have allowed just 35 rushing yards to Fort Valley State and 71 to Jackson State. Not only are the Rattlers vulnerable against the pass, that plays to the speed advantages that the USF receivers ought to have in this game.

3. Blitz the quarterback. The Rattlers will have two quarterbacks ready to play, and probably a plan to play both. The Bulls should have a size and speed advantage up front, and they need to press that advantage to keep the quarterbacks uncomfortable. FAMU has allowed three sacks in two games.

4. Avoid taking the easy points. USF needs a win and this is their best chance this season. There may be some temptation to kick field goals in some red zone situations. Unless they’ve already got a big score advantage in the game, they need to find ways to convert that field position into touchdowns. They will have personnel advantages all over the field, but where they are in their development does not guarantee the win. If the staff plays too conservative, the Rattlers will be motivated by the lack of confidence shown of the offense.

5. Keep penalties in control. Because the Rattlers have the ability to keep this game kind of close, it will be important for the Bulls to keep penalties in check to avoid lengthening drives, a problem they have had in almost all of their games this season.