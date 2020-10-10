BullsInsider - Friday Five: ECU Week

The University of South Florida Bulls football team hosts the East Carolina University Pirates on Saturday for their Homecoming game. Of course, Homecoming in the world of COVID-19 probably isn’t much of a homecoming, at all. It will be the first home game for USF since the season opener against The Citadel, which happens to be the last team the Bulls have beaten this season. Hosting 0-2 ECU presents another opportunity for a win well within reach. Here’s what they need to do to secure the win.

1. Throw the ball.

This one probably sounds familiar because it has been a problem for a while. The Bulls haven’t figured out who their best option is at quarterback and the plays that quarterback can play, yet. Whomever it is, they need to develop a passing game because the Pirates are especially susceptible to the pass. They rank 68th out of 75 in passing defense, nationally, and allowed UCF 408 passing yards in their first game of the year. For perspective, USF has had five different players throw the ball, for a combined 435 yards in three games.

2. Be aware of the blitz.

Be aware, but do not fear. The Pirates like to blitz a lot and the do it in creative ways. This is only a problem for the unprepared, however. Despite their propensity to send everyone, they have just six tackles for loss and two sacks as a team. That’s comparable to what the Bulls have, 15 tackles for loss and two sacks through three games, and they don’t blitz very often. As long as the quarterback knows it’s coming, they can exploit the openings behind the rush to establish the passing game.

3. Pick the pass.

ECU quarterback, Holton Ahlers, has been pretty good over his three year career at ECU. However, through two games, he has thrown more interceptions (4) than touchdowns (3). That works out really well for the Bulls, who are tied for tenth nationally in interceptions, with four, and have the talent to get much more.

4. Protect the football.

This probably seems really obvious, especially considering the team threw five interceptions in their last game against Cincinnati. Anytime you throw five picks in a game, you can expect to lose. Protect the ball, however, and your odds improve significantly, especially against ECU, who have just three turnovers in their two losses. Also, the Bulls’ only win this season was in the one game they won the turnover battle, 3-0, against The Citadel.

5. Run up the score.

USF ranks 74 out of 75 teams in scoring offense, nationally. They cannot afford to pass up any points. So, that means no going for it on fourth down in field goal range and taking chances on big plays. ECU is not a good team this year, but their 28 points per game average is a lot better than USF’s 11. And, frankly, Ahlers has been a lot more reliable than any of USF’s quarterbacks, to date. If the Bulls want this win, they must not sit on any leads they get in this game because the Pirates have proven the ability to score on offense