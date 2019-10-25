For the second time this season, the University of South Florida Bulls find themselves with an opportunity to get to .500 against an opponent in the same situation. The East Carolina Pirates have the same 3-4 overall record that the Bulls have, with both teams trying to rebound from embarrassing blowout losses to conferences foes. UCF defeated the Pirates 41-28 last week, while USF took a 35-3 beating at the hands of Navy. These two teams find themselves in the same boat, but one of them will get even on the season on Saturday. USF can be that team, if they can do these five things.

1. Build a wall. It has almost become cliché to say on a weekly basis that they need to protect their quarterback, having contributed to high sack totals for their opponents, which led to injuries to their top two quarterbacks. Jordan McCloud, who has spent most of this season injured, is questionable for Saturday’s game. Season starter at quarterback, Blake Barnett, is out for the season following surgery to repair an ankle injury. If McCloud doesn’t play, it will be walk-on, Kirk Rygol, calling plays. Rygol isn’t as mobile as Barentt or McCloud, making that pocket protection even more important. The Pirates are averaging more than two sacks per game, with 17 this season. USF has allowed their quarterback to be sacked 29 times. Only five teams in all of FBS football allowed more.

2. Throw the ball. Due to injuries, McCloud hasn’t been at his peak as a passer, this season. Whomever starts will need to throw the ball. ECU’s opponents have completed more than 61% of their passes. And, 54% of those passes went for first down yardage. Those are really good odds if the quarterback can find the receivers. Convert a few first downs in sequence and the run game should open up as ECU adjusts to slow down the pass. If they do this, they might get a few big play rushing touchdowns.

3. Create turnovers. The Bulls have struggled in many aspects of the game this season. One area they have shined is in turnover margin. The Bulls rank 15th in turnover margin (0.86) and are tired for #2 in most turnovers gained (18). ECU hasn’t been especially sloppy with the ball, but they have turned the ball over ten times, with just nine turnovers gained. Pirates’ quarterback, Holton Ahlers has thrown seven touchdowns with six interceptions, a nearly 1:1 ratio. If the Bulls can pick off a couple, they’ll greatly help their chances of leaving the Carolinas with a win.

4. Stop Kendall Futrell. The Pirates haven’t had a lot going well for them on defense, where they rank in the lower quarter for most measures. Futrell, however, has been superb. The weakside defensive end leads his team in tackles for loss (12), sacks (8), and is #4 on the team in total tackles (40). That ranks Futrell #7 in sacks and #6 in tackles for loss in the country. That’s bad news for a struggling offensive line, who not only has allowed one of the highest sack totals in the game, but ranks 96th in tackles for loss allowed (47). Neutralize him and you’ve already won something.

5. Get in the red zone. When ECU’s opponents get into their red zone, they score 88% of the time. For perspective, that’s the bottom 25% of all FBS teams.