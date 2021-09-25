Friday Five: BYU Week

The University of South Florida Bulls face their second ranked opponent of the season when they visit the Brigham Young University Cougars on Saturday night. The 15th ranked Cougars will be looking for their 250th win in LaVell Edwards Stadium, as well as to even the all-time series with the Bulls to 1 apiece. This game will present many challenges for USF, but there are reasons to thin a win is not out of the question. While BYU is currently ranked 15th, their three opponents combined have a 3-6 record, and only Arizona State has a winning record (2-1). Also, the Cougars scored 27 points or less in all three games, scoring just 24 against 0-3 Arizona. Here’s what the Bulls can do to sneak out of Provo with the win.

1. Get on the board first. BYU has played in three games this season and hasn’t trailed for a second in any of those games. They’re used to playing with a lead and getting them to play from behind will help make them uncomfortable at home and help to control crowd noise.

2. Prevent penalties. The Bulls aren’t having a particularly bad time with penalties, but BYU’s defense was able to get Arizona State flagged seven times for false starts. The stadium will be loud and USF needs to be ready because the defense will do whatever they can to help draw the Bulls into a penalty.

3. Keep them out of the red zone. BYU is ten for ten in the red zone this season. Ten happens to be all of the touchdowns the Cougars have scored this season. Keep them out of the red zone and keep them off of the scoreboard.

4. Protect the football. The Cougars have collected seven turnovers through three games. Four of those have been interceptions. The Bulls will be playing a true freshman quarterback making his first start on the road in a loud stadium. The coaches and his teammates need to be aware of these challenges and do everything they can to help him protect the ball. Throw no interceptions and BYU won’t have extra opportunities to score.

5. Establish the run. The Cougars are big and fast and the USF defense is undersized. Keep them fresh by sustaining long drives on offense, which also eats clock and keeps the score close. Keep it close late and good things can happen.