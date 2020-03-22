In June B.J. Mack told BullsInsider.com that his freshman goal was “to come in and be a good teammate and help out as much as possible.”

Although he played sparingly this season, Mack appeared on the verge of getting into Brian Gregory’s rotation in early December when he played a combined 30 minutes and had nine rebounds in three consecutive non-conference games.

Mack, from Charlotte, N.C., had career highs of ten points against Florida Atlantic – he also made two three-pointers in that game – six rebounds versus Furman and 21 minutes at East Carolina.

The 6-foot-8, 248-pounder appeared in 19 games, averaging 2.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 7.5 minutes per game. Mack last saw playing time at Wichita State on February 20. He scored two points in four minutes of playing time.

While players entering the transfer portal can always opt out and stay with the team that is not typically the outcome.

