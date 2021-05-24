Freshman Focus: Gabe "Spida" Nealy
No one in the 2021 signing class has been more vocal about his love for the South Florida football program and coaching staff on social media than former Gulliver Prep athlete Gabe Nealy. Nealy spoke with Bulls Insider ahead of his arrival on USF's camp next month to let fans get to know the man behind the cool social media account and killer football tape.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news