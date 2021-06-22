Four-star RB Williams still giving a long look at USF
ATLANTA- Four-star running back Justin Williams has a strong connection with South Florida running backs coach Cam Aiken and that has kept the Bulls in the mix for the talented tailback. The East Paulding HS (Ga.) standout spoke with Bulls Insider about his recruitment and where USF sits in his group of schools.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news