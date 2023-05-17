Jayden Reid had been hearing from other schools and talking to other coaches but after a weekend visit to South Florida followed by a trip to Seattle U, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound point guard from Long Island Lutheran (NY) High School has verbally committed to USF. "It felt like, at USF, they just have the athletes best interest," Reid said when reflecting on his visit to Tampa. "They want the athletes to succeed. They're willing to do whatever they can to put the athletes in the best position to succeed. So, their visit definitely helped. I love the school. The campus was very nice. Everything about USF was was good." Finally having the opportunity to meet Bulls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and his staff helped pushed USF over the top. "I loved the connection with them," said Reid. "They all seem to work really well together. I got to meet the Athletic Director. They were all good people. Nice people."

Very few prospects have had as successful a spring as Reid. He was named to the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) Second Team and all-NIBC Defensive Team, led LuHi to a New York State Federation Class AA championship, put on a big time performance in the quarterfinals of the GEICO NATIONALS Tournament, then he played in the first two sessions of the Nike EYBL averaging 11.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 21.3 minutes per game, while also receiving scholarship offers from USF, Seattle, SMU, Tulane plus increased interest from Rhode Island. All told, Reid received 13 offers during his recruitment.