News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 00:34:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star lineman likes what he is seeing at USF

Il1qwwnvm4eqj3tvw2gn
Merriweather-Lewis at the Rivals Camp in Lakeland in March (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls.com
Publisher

It is a little unusual for a four-star offensive line recruit to have a lot of interest in schools like LSU or Auburn and a program like USF, but Miller Merriweather-Lewis isn’t your typical offens...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}