Rivals caught up with the four-star guard to discuss the early stages of his recruitment and which programs are in most frequent contact.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The No. 60 prospect in the 2026 Rivals150 , Dhani Miller has a few offers in town and is beginning to attract additional high-major interest. Miller averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while running with Florida Rebels 16U at Peach Jam last week and impressed in gyms crawling with college coaches.

ON PROGRAMS HE’S INTERESTED IN VISITING:

“When it comes time to finalize visits, I for sure want to check out Tennessee. I’ll probably check out UCF and USF. Indiana, too. I want to see Auburn and N.J.I.T, too.”

ON PROGRAMS PURSUING HIM HARDEST AT THIS EARLY JUNCTURE:

“Auburn and USF right now are probably the most in touch. I’ve talked to them a lot already.”

ON AUBURN'S BRUCE PEARL WATCHING HSI GAME FROM A COURTSIDE SEAT:

“I saw him watching, but I try not to focus on the college coaches watching. I just try to focus on showing my best game and focusing on what I can do to help the team. I felt like I could have done a little more today, actually. I probably complained a little too much to the refs, but that’s something I can improve on. We got a win, though, and that's what matters.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE HOME:

“I’m really just looking for a school that plays my style. Also, how the coach is. Is the coach a hard coach that demands greatness or does he let some players get off easier than others?”