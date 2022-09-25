News More News
basketball

Four-star forward Jayden Hastings recaps South Florida visit

Russ Wood • BullsInsider
Jayden Hastings has visited South Florida multiple times but this weekend the four-star power forward out of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) made an official visit to USF and he has visits to see three ACC schools on his docket.


The Bulls welcomed Hastings to Tampa on Thursday. He spoke with BullsInsider.com about his visit.

“It was good. I’ve been there before but we went over new stuff with new people,” Hastings said. “We talked with some teachers from the Business School, because that is something I want to study and also got into player development.”

Of the many people he met on the visit, the Bulls Strength and Conditioning Coach, David Land stood out to Hastings.


{{ article.author_name }}