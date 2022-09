BullsInsider.com first reported about the visit Tuesday .

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla) four-star forward Jayden Hastings is on an official visit to South Florida. It is Hasting’s first official visit.

The relationship between USF and the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Hastings goes back to 2019 when Hastings was invited to the USF Elite Camp in August of that year and has continued to grow.

Currently ranked the No. 24 power forward and the No. 120 overall prospect in the 2023 class, Hastings holds 15 scholarship offers and plans to also visit “Boston College, Miami then Georgia Tech,” he said via text message.

Bulls assistant coach Louis Rowe is spearheading the efforts to land Hastings’ commitment.

