Four-star Donald Hand Jr. talks South Florida, visits and more

Donald Hand Jr . is one of the more sought after combo guards in the 2022 class. The Landstown High School (Virginia Beach, Va.) product was unranked at this point last year then his stock took off and he currently is ranked the No. 84 overall prospect in the Rivals150.

Synergy Sports Technology’s stats for 15 of Team Loaded (VA) games on the Adidas 3SSB circuit had Hand averaging 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Team Loaded VA was one of the top teams on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer. In addition to Hand Team Loaded VA had two other top-100 prospects -- Jayden Epps (No. 68 and an Illinois commit) and Tyler Nickel (No. 96) – plus three-star Alphonzo Billups (No. 117).

“The summer was great,” Hand said. “Just getting to play against the top players in the country, getting to play with my Team Loaded family, I’ve been playing with them since I was 15. It was a great way to go out. We had a great record, played some really good teams even got to play in Miami against the Overtime (OTE) team. Summer was cool. We learned a lot.”