Former St. Petersburg standout enters transfer portal
James Madison junior wing Darius Banks entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday and has already heard from USF. Banks, who was St. Petersburg High School's all-time leading scorer when he graduated, publicly announced the decision via his Twitter account.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news