South Florida added a veteran defensive back to the fold with the commitment of former Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark. Clark a Florida native who went to Dr. Phillips in Orlando was a backup defensive back and special teams player for the Huskers for the last four years racking up 318 career defensive snaps and 143 special teams snaps.

His best season came in 2019 when he was a key part of the secondary and started a game against Purdue logging a 75.0 PFF score. He also had an interception in the season opener that year against Northern Illinois.