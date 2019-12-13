News More News
Felix announces his transfer to USF

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
South Florida needs some depth at running back and Jeff Scott's new team got a boost from Fort Myers native Darrian Felix who announced on social media his decision to become a Bull.

Felix ran for just under 200 yards in seven games this season. He was the fourth-leading rusher for the Ducks in limited action over his three seasons. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting as a sophomore following a knee injury.

Felix during a game against Nevada
Felix during a game against Nevada (Jamie Valdez/USAToday)
