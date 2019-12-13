Felix announces his transfer to USF
South Florida needs some depth at running back and Jeff Scott's new team got a boost from Fort Myers native Darrian Felix who announced on social media his decision to become a Bull.
Felix ran for just under 200 yards in seven games this season. He was the fourth-leading rusher for the Ducks in limited action over his three seasons. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting as a sophomore following a knee injury.
🤘🏾nited #TheCrib🌴🌴 pic.twitter.com/Q5QmDoxkO7— FLE❌❌ (@Dhat_6) December 13, 2019